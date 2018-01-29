Three Mineola Schools Recognized For Digital Citizenship

Jackson Avenue, Hampton Street and Meadow Drive schools, all in the Mineola Union Free School District, have been recognized as a Common Sense School. Each of these schools have demonstrated a commitment to taking a whole-community approach to preparing its students to use the immense power of digital media to explore, create, connect and learn, while limiting the perils that exist in the online realm, such as plagiarism, loss of privacy and cyberbullying. The recognition acknowledges these schools’ commitment to creating a culture of digital learning and citizenship.

Common Sense is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to helping kids and families thrive in a world of digital media and technology. Mineola schools have been using Common Sense Education’s innovative and research-based digital citizenship resources, which were created in collaboration with Dr. Howard Gardner of the Good Play Project at the Harvard Graduate School of Education. The resources teach students, educators and parents tangible skills related to Internet safety, protecting online reputations and personal privacy, managing online relationships and respecting creative copyright. The free resources are currently used in more than 100,000 classrooms nationwide.

Mineola Middle School is in the final stages of applying to become a Common Sense School, as well.

—Submitted by the Mineola Union Free School District