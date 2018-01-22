State Recognition For Hastings

After completing a season in which the Wheatley girls varsity volleyball team won their second Nassau County Championship, senior captain Jessica Hastings continues to add to the recognitions she has received as Wheatley’s most awarded volleyball player.

Hastings, a four-year starter and three-year captain for the Wildcats, has been honored by the Nassau County Girls Volleyball Coaches and the New York State Girls Volleyball Coaches Association for her outstanding contributions to the Wheatley volleyball team.

Outside the Wheatley’s athletic program, Hastings is a valued member of her travel team, which competes in the top division at numerous regional and national championships. Hastings is also a starter on Wheatley’s varsity softball team and continues to be a fine example of sportsmanship, academics and athetlic ability. She serves as an inspiration and model for younger student athletes.

—Submitted by the East Williston Union Free School District