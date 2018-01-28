Prosthetics Practitioner Named To National Board

Dan Bastian, a certified prosthetist and co-owner of Progressive Orthotics and Prosthetics in Albertson was recently appointed to the Board of Directors of the National Association for the Advancement of Orthotics and Prosthetics (NAAOP) and will serve through 2018.

“I am honored to join the board,” said Bastian. “The work of the NAAOP is vital to ensuring that prosthetic and orthotic patients receive the care they need and deserve. The organization works at a national and state level and that’s important to my patients and me.”

Progressive O&P has proven to be a successful clinical practice that provides compassionate care for adults, children and veterans who are in need of prosthetic and orthotic solutions. An amputee himself, Bastian fully understands what his patients are going through when they walk through the door. In 1980, at the age of 15, Bastian was diagnosed with osteogenic sarcoma in his right leg and underwent many unsuccessful reconstructive surgeries to repair the damaged bone and musculature. Ultimately, he made the difficult decision to have his right leg amputated in 1990 and has walked with a prosthesis ever since.

The NAAOP, which is located in Washington D.C., is dedicated to promoting public policy that is in the interest of patients in need of orthotic and prosthetic care. In some cases, patients do not always receive the care they deserve due to various government policies. Since its inception in 1987, the NAAOP has managed to shape positive results in healthcare legislation and regulation through strong government relations advocacy and educating policymakers. Also, NAAOP only partners with providers of orthotic and prosthetic services who truly believe that the patient must come first.

“NAAOP is excited to have Dan Bastian join as a board member,” said David McGill, president of the NAAOP. “Dan brings a wealth of experience to our organization and has consistently demonstrated his willingness and ability to engage in initiatives that benefit individuals with limb loss and other mobility impairments.”