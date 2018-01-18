Pre-K Registration For Mineola School District

Registration for Pre-Kindergarten for the 2018-19 school year in the Mineola Union Free School District will take place from Monday, Feb. 5 through Friday, May 4 at the Central Registration Office, 2nd floor at 121 Jackson Ave., Mineola. All parents of eligible children are encouraged to register their children during this time.

Please contact the District Registrar, Michelle Rescigno, via email at mrescigno@mineola.k12.ny.us or call 516-237-2031 in January to schedule an appointment. Once an appointment has been scheduled, one can pick up a registration packet at the Central Office or have it mailed to their home. Have all the forms in the registration packet completely filled out, all necessary forms notarized and all the documentation required with you at the meeting with the registrar. This will ensure a complete and smooth registration process.

For the 2018-19 school year, the district is again planning to have a full-day Universal Pre-K Program conducted by Harbor Child Care at 121 Jackson Ave. (formerly Willis Avenue School). If NYS Education Department uses the same guidelines as they used this past year, the Mineola Pre-K program will remain the same which is a full-day UPK program for 54 students conducted by Harbor Child Care (chosen by lottery) and a two and a half-hour five-day program (morning or afternoon) for all other students at Hampton Street School or Meadow Drive School.

Every student whose registration for Pre-K is complete by Friday, May 4, will be included in the lottery on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.

K-12 registration will continue to take place throughout the year. Call Michelle Rescigno for information and an appointment. All children must be registered by a parent or legal guardian. Pre-Kindergarten children must be 4 years of age and kindergarten children must be 5 years of age by Dec. 31, 2018.

Students who are currently enrolled in Pre-K through the Mineola Union Free School District do not need to register for kindergarten.

—Submitted by the Mineola Union Free School District