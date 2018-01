Just before 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 8, a westbound freight train struck an unauthorized man who was standing on the tracks at Mineola. LIRR service was temporarily suspended at about 2:20 p.m. on the Oyster Bay Branch, Port Jefferson Branch and Ronkonkoma Branch while MTA Police investigated the circumstances. Train service resumed shortly thereafter at 3:20 p.m.

The condition of the man is currently unknown.