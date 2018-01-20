Nicolello Sworn In As Presiding Officer

On Friday, Jan. 5, Legislator Richard Nicolello was sworn in as the Presiding Officer of the Nassau County Legislature for the 9th Legistlative District.

“It is a tremendous honor to participate in governing Nassau County,” said Nicolello. “I thank Nassau’s residents for the trust they have placed in my colleagues and me. In the coming years, we must continue on the path of fiscal responsibility, while keeping the interests of taxpayers foremost in mind. We must continue to keep our communities safe and must find ways to keep our talented young people from leaving our great county. I look forward to working in a bipartisan fashion with our new county executive to meet these goals.”