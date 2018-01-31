Mineola Podiatrist’s Generous Donation

By
Mineola American Staff
-
0
56
Members of the VFW Beacon House with the shoes that Dr. Brook and his staff donated.

The doctors and staff from Country Foot Care held a “Shoes for the Homeless” drive over the past few months. For the drive, Country Foot Care asked patients and businesses to bring gently worn shoes to their offices which would then be donated to local homeless shelters and churches who distributed the shoes to those in need.

Recently, Dr. Brook from Country Foot Care-Mineola received a letter from the VFW Beacon House thanking him for his generous shoe donation. The VFW Beacon House was touched by Brook’s commitment to the needs of the homeless and at-risk veteran population who reside at the Beacon House.

“I feel it is important to give back to the community because of their continued support,” said Brook. “The donated shoes to the homeless was one of many things we do to help our local community.”

