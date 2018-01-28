Mineola Exceeds Word Challenge

The Mineola Union Free School District celebrated the early achievement of its challenge to read 9 million words by June 1, 2018, through the Read2Succeed initiative. The Read2Succeed initiative is a transformative early literacy movement geared toward preparing every Mineola child for success in kindergarten and beyond. Mineola students and families far exceeded this challenge by achieving nine million words before the winter break on Dec. 20.

“I want to congratulate our students, teachers, families and community members who have rallied together to read more than 9 million words far in advance of the June 1 deadline,” said Superintendent of Schools Michael P. Nagler. “This effort supports our district mission to provide experiences that lead students to greater heights of learning and success.”

Through the Read2Succeed early literacy initiative, families are given free access to the Footsteps2Brilliance mobile app which provides hundreds of eBooks, literacy skill games and writing activities designed to build strong early literacy foundations for children. Through partnerships with the school district, the Mineola library and other community organizations, Read2Succeed aims to reach children and families throughout the community, so that every child has equity access to this powerful learning tool—even before they enroll in school.

A new challenge has been issued for students and families to achieve 20 million words read by June 1.