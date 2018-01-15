Mineola Athletes Win Championship Awards

Mineola’s PJ Diskin and Marie Brewer were both presented with an award at the Greater Long Island Running Club’s Awards Night on Tuesday, Dec. 19. The awards night was held at the auditorium of the Plainview-Old Bethpage Public Library in front of a near capacity audience.

Diskin earned the Club Championship Award for the 60-64 Age Group by virtue of his performance in Running Club races during the preceding twelve months.

Brewer earned one of the special Mary Ann von der Heydt Memorial Service Awards by virtue of her years of dedicated service as a volunteer at Club events.

“We are thrilled with the accomplishments of PJ and Marie and all our other Club members over the year 2017 and this evening presented a special opportunity to recognize the best of the best,” said Running Club president Mike Polansky. “2017 was a great year for running on Long Island and we look for 2018 to be even better.”