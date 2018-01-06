Mineola Agent Helps Raise Money For Shootout For Soldiers

Fourteen Allstate agency owners and financial specialists from across Long Island recently came together to secure a $14,000 Allstate Foundation Helping Hands grant to benefit Shootout for Soldiers, a 24 hour lacrosse event with a mission to use lacrosse as a platform to support American veterans and foster community engagement. The grant will support Shootout for Soldiers’ mission to provide financial and community support for those who bravely and proudly protected the country.

The agency owners and financial specialists earned $1,000 each for Shootout for Soldiers by volunteering at the organization’s annual lacrosse tournament which saw 48 participating teams this year. Shootout for Soldiers will use the $14,000 grant to further its current work.

Mineola Allstate agent and owner of the Kelly Agency, Sean Kelly was one of the participants for the event.

“I am very proud to be part of a great event to help out our veterans on Long Island,” said Kelly.

The participants are among thousands of agency owners and financial specialists around the country who work to improve communities by volunteering for the causes they care about most.

“As small business owners and community leaders, Allstate agency owners and financial specialists see firsthand the opportunities and challenges facing the communities they serve,” said Don Rubbo, regional sales leader. “Giving back is core to who we are, which is why we’re proud to volunteer and raise funds to improve the lives of people across Long Island.”

Shootout for Soldiers is one of thousands of organizations this year to receive Allstate Foundation Helping Hands grants that are secured by agency owners and financial specialists on behalf of the nonprofits where they volunteer. The grants support organizations addressing domestic violence, youth empowerment, disaster preparedness, hunger and other causes.

The Helping Hands in the Community grants are one example of The Allstate Foundation’s legacy of service and giving. Since The Allstate Foundation was founded in 1952, it has contributed more than $400 million to support community nonprofits. Last year, The Allstate Foundation contributed nearly $19 million in grants to nonprofits and gave more than $25 million to charitable causes.