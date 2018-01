Recently, I participated in a “Ride for the Living” fundraising bicycle ride in Krakow to raise money for the Holocaust survivors in Poland. Mr. Dave Lebowitz, owner of Mr. Jay’s in Williston Park, made a substantial contribution and I want to thank him for his generosity. Because of people like Mr. Lebowitz, the Jewish community is re-emerging after the horrors of the Holocaust. Bless you, Mr. Lebowitz!

—Saul Schachter