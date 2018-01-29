Dance Team Clinic

Calling all dancers from ages 6 through 17, the Adelphi University dance team will host a clinic on Saturday, Feb. 10, before taking center court at halftime of the women’s basketball game at 1:30 p.m.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn a routine with the dance team and a chance to join the dancers at halftime of the game.

The clinic will be hosted by the dance team’s coach, Marissa Speciale, and members of the team. It is open to anyone ages 6-17 and will take place in the half-court, located on the second floor of Woodruff Hall adjacent to the Center for Recreation and Sports, on Adelphi University’s Garden City campus.

Participants are available to check in at 10:45 a.m. and the clinic will commence at 11 a.m. The dancers will have until game time, 1:30 p.m., to learn a routine and will have the opportunity to perform in front of the fans during halftime of the women’s basketball game. They will also receive a T-shirt and a photo with the team at center court for attending the clinic.

Participants are requested to wear black shorts, sneakers and/or dance shoes, and the team recommends that they bring their own water and snacks for the entire day. The cost of the clinic is $25 for each participant, and includes a ticket to the women’s basketball game vs. Pace.

For more information, contact Marissa Speciale regarding questions or concerns at mspeciale@adelphi.edu.