Athlete Of The Week

John McMahon has been a standout athlete at Mineola High School in all four years of his time as a Mustang. As a freshman he scored a goal in the county lacrosse playoffs and took off from there. McMahon has been an All County Basketball and Lacrosse player for the Mustangs and serves as a Physical Education Leader where he acts as a teacher assistant for physical education classes for eighth and ninth graders. As a student athlete he holds an academic average of 90 and will be attending SUNY Stonybrook where he will be playing lacrosse as a Stonybrook Seawolf.

This season McMahon has gotten off to a great start with the varsity basketball team. The team has started the season with a 5-3 record as McMahon being the on court leader, scoring 13 points per game with a high game of 27 points against Mepham High School. He was also awarded the MVP of the pre-season Coaches for Cancer Tournament held at New Hyde Park High School. Most recently, McMahon was awarded the Carle Place Christmas Tournament MVP as the team defeated Carle Place in the final to win the tournament. He scored 13 points in that final game and has also been doing work on defense, averaging 3 rebounds and 2 steals per game.

—Submitted by the Mineola Union Free School District