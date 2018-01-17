Alzheimer’s Foundation Of America To Hold A Free Memory Screening

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA), together with New York State Senator Elaine Phillips, will be sponsoring a free memory screening program in Mineola on Friday, Jan. 19, from 1:30 to 3:30 pm at the Mineola Memorial Library located at 195 Marcellus Road.

Memory screenings are simple, quick and noninvasive and consist of a series of questions to gauge memory, language and thinking skills. The memory screening takes approximately 10 minutes and is confidential. Memory screenings are an important part of health and wellness and are similar to other routine health screenings, such as those for blood pressure, diabetes and skin checks.

Participants will be provided with the results on-site. Results are not a diagnosis, but a memory screening can suggest if someone should see a physician for a full evaluation. Oftentimes, memory problems can be caused by treatable or curable conditions, such as a vitamin deficiency or thyroid problem. If the memory problems are the result of something more serious, such as Alzheimer’s disease, early detection can afford the person an opportunity to take an active role in developing their care plan.

The program is free of charge, however appointments are required and will be scheduled on a first come, first served basis. Those interested in getting a free memory screening on Jan. 19, can schedule an appointment by calling Senator Phillips’ office at 516-746-5924 or AFA at 866-232-8484.