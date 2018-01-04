Albertson Water District Commissioner Reelected

Voters in both Nassau and Suffolk counties have spoken at the polls and elected or re-elected water commissioners in all commissioner-run water districts. The Nassau Suffolk Water Commissioners’ Association (NSWCA), which consists of water commissioners representing 21 Long Island water districts, welcomes back reelected Albertson Water District Commissioner Richard Ockovic to its Association, who will serve a three-year term which began Jan. 1 and extends through Dec. 31, 2020.

There are three water district commissioner positions in each district. District residents vote for one of the three commissioner positions each year.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome our new and returning colleagues to the NSWCA,” said NSWCA president and Plainview Water District Commissioner Andrew N. Bader. “Commissioner-run water districts enable all registered residents to express their opinions and personal preferences for the men and women of their choice through the voting process. This hyper-local voting basis enables communities to effectively ensure that the vote of every resident truly counts. It also helps to ensure that goals such as sustainability, water quality and economics match the views and preferences of each individual community.”