Letter: A Thanksgiving Thank You

To all of those who roasted a turkey or donated one, made desserts, baked breads, donated drinks, gave money, made a card, decorated a bag, helped us pack or helped us deliver…we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your help in making our Thanksgiving delivery project a success!

With the help of so many, we provided the fixings for 30 families in need to make their own meal. It included over 15 pounds of fresh produce, a frozen turkey, and all the side ingredients. 295 meals were delivered throughout Nassau County on Thanksgiving afternoon to homebound seniors, each accompanied by a visit. In all, 499 were fed!

We are grateful for the beautiful cards, letters and drawings made by the students at Cathedral Nursery in Garden City, Unqua Elementary in Massapequa, and the Wantagh Middle School. 200 bags were hand decorated by Ms. Pashayan’s art classes at Stewart School in Garden City. None of this would have been possible without the generous support from the following groups: Rotary Club of Williston Park, Garden City Foundation, Kiwanis Club of County Seat, the Mineola—Garden City Rotary Club, Restaurant Depot, Garden City Special Police, Garden City Teachers and Students and Cathedral Nursery School.

A special thank you goes to Robert Auricchio, whose generous donation of fresh produce made the meals extra special. We are honored to coordinate this program that only continues because of your generous hearts. Have a wonderful holiday season!

—The Alford Family

John, Melinda, Amelie, Courtney, Meghan, Peter and Tim