Hollywood Comes To Mineola

Hollywood came to Mineola last week when The Irishman, a Martin Scorsese film, filmed scenes at the Biscuits and Barbeque restaurant and surrounding area.

“It’s really exciting,” said the owner of Biscuits and Barbeque, Joan Gallo. “It’s a little bit inconvenient because they have to do some changes (to the restaurant), but otherwise it’s exciting.”

One of the changes that the production crew made was the repainting of the restaurant’s stoop from red to a realistic concrete color. However, production will repaint the stoop back to its original color once filming ends.

It seems that the news about the filming has everyone in Mineola buzzing. Everyone that Gallo has spoken to is really excited to hear about the filming in their town.

The Irishman is based on the book I Heard You Paint Houses: Frank ‘The Irishman’ Sheeran and the Inside Story of the Mafia, the Teamsters, and the Final Ride of Jimmy Hoffa by Charles Brandt. The Irishman has an impressive A-list cast attached to it with Robert De Niro starring as Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran and Al Pacino as Jimmy Hoffa. Joe Pesci, Bobby Cannavale, Harvey Keitel, Anna Paquin and Ray Romano are also set to star in the film.

The Irishman is scheduled to premiere on Netflix in 2019.