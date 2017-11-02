Taste & Style In Mineola Set for November 16

An evening of sophisticated style and elegant dining

Taste & Style in Mineola will be held on Thursday, Nov. 16, from 6 to 10 p.m. at Jericho Terrace, Jericho Tpke, presented by Friends of the Mineola Library, Mineola Athletic Association, Mineola Auxiliary Police, Mineola Fire Department, Mineola Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Mineola VFW and the Mineola American Legion.

The honored guest of the evening will be the Irish American Society of Nassau, Suffolk and Queens. Special Guest Emcee for the event is one of Mineola’s own celebrities Lauren Scala, traffic reporter with NBC New York. Entertainment will be provided by Italo Talarico of It’s Party Entertainment.

The cost in advance for two tickets is $125. Individual tickets are $75 in advance and $100 at the door. For tickets, visit www.mineolachamber.com.

All proceeds raised will stay in Mineola to support local organisations.

Major sponsors include NYU Winthrop Hospital, Roslyn Savings Bank and Lalazarian Properties.