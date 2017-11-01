Taste And Style Returning To Mineola

An evening of elegant dining and sophisticated style is fast approaching in Mineola. Taste and Style will be held on Thursday Nov. 16, at the Jericho Terrace from 6 to 10 p.m.

The biennial event that attracts hundreds of people is exclusive to Mineola by catering to local Mineola restaurants and shops.

“Approximately 18 different Mineola food establishments will each take space around the perimeter of the room donating their food,” said Mineola Chamber of Commerce President and owner of Piccola Bussola restaurant, Tony Lubrano. “Jericho Terrace is providing us an open bar so all drinks are included as well.”

Besides coming in and tasting great food from restaurants such as Mineola Eats, Las Vinas, Piccola Bussola, Eric’s Italian Bistro, and Jonathan’s, people also have the opportunity to watch a fashion show. The style part of the night will be run by past chamber president and owner of Tsontos Furs, Bill Greene.

“Jericho Terrace will take a small riser platform and create a runway for us,” said Lubrano.

Local clothing stores such as Tsontos Furs, Foresto Tuxedos, Max Bridal and Robert’s Menswear among others are all expected to participate in this year’s fashion show.

And what’s a fashion show without some music? DJ Italo Talarico of “It’s Party Entertainment” will be providing the lively background music and sound system for the evening.

Returning once again to Taste and Style is Mineola native and morning traffic reporter, Lauren Scala from NBC 4 New York, who will be the mistress of ceremonies for the evening.

A portion of the money that is raised for this event will go to all local Mineola organizations including the Friends of the Mineola Library, the Mineola Athletic Association, the Mineola Auxiliary Police, the Mineola Fire Department, the Mineola Volunteer Ambulance Corps, the Mineola VFW, and the Mineola American Legion. The honored guest for the evening will be the Irish American Society of Nassau, Suffolk and Queens.

Tickets are $75 for individual advanced sale, advanced “2 for” tickets are $125, and $100 at the door. Tickets can be purchased via PayPal on the chamber website, www.mineolachamber.com or call Bill Greene at 516-746-5500, Tony Lubrano at 516-316-9271 or Steve Ford at 516-746-3944.