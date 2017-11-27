Garden City restaurant to sell specialty cocktail during month of November to benefit United for Puerto Rico

Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas, specializing in small plates with a modern twist to Italian classics and fine wines from around the world, has announced it will raise funds to support relief efforts in hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico during the month of November. Its Garden City restaurant will sell a specialty cocktail, the Rico Fascino, where a portion of proceeds from sales will be donated to United for Puerto Rico, an initiative created by the Office of the First Lady, Beatriz Rosselló, and a group from the private sector that came together with the purpose of helping those who lost their belongings during the passage of hurricanes Irma and Maria.

The idea for the fundraiser was sparked by Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas employee, Gabriela Lugo, who returned from a trip to the island just hours ahead of Hurricane Maria’s landfall and has family members living in Puerto Rico that were directly affected by the storm’s impact. Lugo’s personal experience and accounts of similar stories from fellow employees and customers became the inspiration for the fundraising initiative. Together, she and her colleague, Alexis Morgan, developed the idea and collaborated to create the Rico Fascino cocktail, gaining the support of the Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas team.

“We are proud to introduce the Rico Fascino cocktail to raise funds to support hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico,” said Regan DeBenedetto, director of operations, Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas. “At Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas, charitable giving is an important cause for our team, and we are so honored to have such a dedicated team who share this philosophy, and make our fundraising efforts both possible and successful. We look forward to raising funds for a great cause with support from our generous customers and team members.”

The Rico Fascino is inspired by flavors reminiscent of the island of Puerto Rico and stars ingredients including guava, freshly squeezed orange juice and Puerto Rican rum. Its name comes from the island’s nickname, Encanto, which is Spanish for “charm”—fascino is the Italian version of the word.

Those interested in making a direction donation to United for Puerto Rico can visit www.unidosporpuertorico.com for more information.

Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas features a chef-driven, scratch-made menu that changes four times per year, incorporating fresh, seasonal and locally sourced ingredients. To complement its menu, Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas has an extensive list of over 150 world class wines available by the bottle, with more than 50 wines by the glass.

