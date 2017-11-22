Enjoy Christmas With The Nassau Pops Under Direction Of Maestro Panacciulli

By
Mineola American Staff
-
0
121

The Nassau Pops, under the direction of Maestro Louis Panacciulli, is pleased to announce its upcoming holiday concert. From the classical to the traditional Christmas favorites, The Nassau Pops, along with the Mineola Choral Society and vocalists Jack and Ann Cassin, will continue to bring its Christmas cheer to Long Island.

The concert will take place Sunday, Dec. 17, at 3 p.m., at Chaminade High School, 340 Jackson Ave., Mineola.

Admission is free, however a donation of an unwrapped children’s toy is requested for the Toys for Tots holiday gift drive.

For more information, call 516-565-0646.

SHARE
Previous articleEditorial: Black Friday’s Best Bargain
Mineola American Staff
Since 1952, Mineola American has loyally served the Village of Mineola, Albertson, East Williston and Williston Park with local news, sports and community events. This award-winning weekly is the “must-read” here in the County Seat.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply