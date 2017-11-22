Enjoy Christmas With The Nassau Pops Under Direction Of Maestro Panacciulli

The Nassau Pops, under the direction of Maestro Louis Panacciulli, is pleased to announce its upcoming holiday concert. From the classical to the traditional Christmas favorites, The Nassau Pops, along with the Mineola Choral Society and vocalists Jack and Ann Cassin, will continue to bring its Christmas cheer to Long Island.

The concert will take place Sunday, Dec. 17, at 3 p.m., at Chaminade High School, 340 Jackson Ave., Mineola.

Admission is free, however a donation of an unwrapped children’s toy is requested for the Toys for Tots holiday gift drive.

For more information, call 516-565-0646.