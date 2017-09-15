Register For Adult Continuing Education Courses

Residents of the Roslyn, Herricks, and East Williston school districts are invited to participate in the fall semester of Roslyn Adult Education. Registration is now open. Please look for the catalog in the mail or online at www.roslynschools.org and click on Community and then click on Adult Education. On the website, you will also find a printable registration form.

Many courses begin the week of Oct. 2. Adult Education has more than 75 offerings in creative arts, exercise and dance, computers, humanities, languages, lifestyles, cultural trips and more, including many new day and evening offerings for Fall 2017.

We continue to welcome residents of the East Williston School District and Herricks School District to our Adult Education family. Residents of all three districts pay the resident rate for course offerings and trips, and are eligible for senior citizen discounts, as well. Classes are held at both the Roslyn Adult Education and the Herricks Community Center. Details are in the catalog. Register early as many courses have limited enrollment. Registration forms can be sent via mail or fax. In-person registration is between 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on weekdays. Instructions are on the form. A $5 registration fee must be included. (Registrations will not be taken over the phone.)

The office of Roslyn Adult Education is in Roslyn High School, on the main floor near the Counseling Center. For information, call 516-801-5091 or visit www.roslynschools.org and click on Community and then on Adult Education.

