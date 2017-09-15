Lou Sanders Passes Away

Lou Sanders, cofounder of the Mineola American and charter member of the Mineola Chamber of Commerce, passed away the morning of Sept. 15.

Lou and his wife, Grace, started the Mineola American in 1952. Forty years later they sold the newspaper to Anton Community Newspapers, but Lou continued writing a column, “Around the Town with Lou,” the most popular feature in the newspaper.

Lou was a graduate of New York University with a degree in journalism. He served four years in the Combat Engineers in World War II. He worked for several weekly papers and the daily Binghamton Press. He was a charter member of the Mineola Chamber of Commerce and five times president. He was twice elected president of the Nassau County Press Association. Lou taught himself to speak Spanish and had many friends in the Hispanic community. Lou was a member of the VFW, the American Legion, and the Knights of Columbus. He received numerous awards, the most recent of which was as the first inductee into the Mineola Wall of Honor in 2015.

He leaves two sons Richard [Laurie] and Thomas [Deborah] and a daughter, Sister Annmarie, IHM, and three granddaughters Tracey, Kimberly, and Colleen.

Donations to Sisters of IHM, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.

The wake will take place at the Cassidy Funeral Home, 156 Willis Ave., Mineola on Sunday Sept. 17 from 2 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m., as well as on Monday, Sept. 18 from 2 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.

The mass will take place Tuesday at 9:45 am at Corpus Christi Church in Mineola, with interment at Holy Rood Cemetery afterwards.