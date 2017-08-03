Supervisor Bosworth And Town Board Host Annual Intern Breakfast

North Hempstead Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth and the Town Board recently hosted a breakfast for interns working in the town this summer. The breakfast took place on July 20 at Town Hall in Manhasset.

The town currently has 24 interns working in various departments including: Town Board, Town Attorney, Comptroller, Supervisor’s Office, Information and Technology, Human Resources and the Town Clerk’s office.

The intern breakfast is held annually to demonstrate the appreciation the town has for all the hard work the interns do.