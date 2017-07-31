Rosé Fest Is Resounding Success

Novita hosts unlimited wine tasting event

Local eatery and wine bar Novita recently held Rosé Fest, a first-time event highlighting eight different types of rosé wines, paired with unlimited meats, cheeses and antipasti.

The celebration on Wednesday, July 12, an initiative to get local residents excited about the vast selection of handpicked seasonal wines to choose from at the restaurant, sold out quickly and easily, and was met by both loyal patrons and Novita newcomers.

“So far everything’s been great, everybody loves these events where we do communal seating, and you can talk to the people next to you, drink wine and just be social,” said Joe Mendolia, owner of Novita, regarding the night’s festivities.

For $45 per person, plus taxes and tip, from 7 to 9 p.m. attendees were able to sample wines of varying tastes and textures, which included rosé brands of the sweeter variety such as Underwood, as well as drier types such as Protea.

Rosé Fest was just one of many events scheduled to take place in Novita’s casual lounge area. Mendolia intends to continue hosting small, intimate gatherings, where people can simply unwind at the end of the day, while sampling some of the restaurant and bar’s finest products.

“It’s a new format where we do three to four of these a year, and then we do more formal sit-down dinners,” said Mendolia. “In the springtime we did light-bodied spring whites, in the fall we’ll do light reds and in the winter something with heavy-bodied reds or champagne with hors d’oeuvres and fondues.”

Novita Wine Bar and Trattoria, located 860 Franklin Ave. in Garden City, is described on its website as “the first of its kind on Long Island with 100 global wines by the glass.” Its modern Italian fare is well received by customers during lunch, dinner and weekend brunch.

Menus consist of classic Italian pasta dishes, pizzas, cheese boards, and meat, poultry and fish entrees, all expertly concocted by executive chef Ed Davis.

Complementing the delicious cuisine is Novita’s unique atmosphere, with a dimly lit lounge area and dining room, a full service bar with wines hailing from all regions and an outdoor patio open to the public in the warmer months.

Novita falls under the same ownership as Waterzooi and Croxley’s, with locations in Farmingdale, Franklin Square, Rockville Centre, Smithtown, Manhattan’s East Village and Brooklyn.

For more information about Novita and its upcoming events, visit www.novitany.com.