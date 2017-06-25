Wheatley Student Earns Highest Award In National French Competition

By Mineola American Staff -
Wheatley’s French medalists (from left) Jamie Ryan, Manav Bansal, Emily Yagoda, Sarah Hassan, Anya Chabria, Layla Jarrahy and Adeel Anwar.

The American Association of Teachers of French recently released the results of the Grand Concours (National French Exam) with seven Wheatley students finishing extremely well in the national rankings. Eighth-grader Sarah Hassan received platinum status for her performance on the Level 1 Exam.

National French Contest Administrator Amy Coombs stated, “A Platinum winner is the highest award in Le Grand Concours—this student [Sarah Hassan] earned the top score in the nation in his/her respective level/division. The award includes a platinum medal, a plaque for the student and a Lauréat National Certificate.”

Classmates Layla Jarrahy and Manav Bansal earned gold followed by Anya Chabria with silver and junior Adeel Anwar with bronze. Freshman Emily Yagoda earned gold in Level 2 and sophomore Jamie Ryan earned bronze in the Level 3 category. Adeel Anwar now holds medals from all three associations (American Associations of Teachers of French, Italian and Spanish & Portuguese). Congratulations to all the students and Wheatley French teacher Jean François Henley.

