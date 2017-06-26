St. Aidan’s Middle School Catholic League Champs

In only their second season in the Catholic Middle School Baseball League, the Stallions of St. Aidan’s took the Catholic Middle School League Crown. Based on the success of last year’s inaugural season, St. Aidan’s was able to field two middle school teams in 2017. The teams were a mix of both seventh- and eighth-graders and for the very first time in the history of the Catholic Middle School Athletic Association (CMSAA) baseball league, the same school played against each other in scheduled games. The teams split their two game season series with each team earning a win.

The St. Aidan’s Blue team finished with 10 wins and two losses for the league crown while St Aidan’s Red finished third with seven wins and five losses. Both teams played in the very competitive CMSAA baseball league. The team played such powerhouses as Kellenberg Latin School in Uniondale and St. Agnes in Rockville Centre. St. Aidan’s Blue Manager Ken Solosky was proud and pleased with performance.

“Entering two teams was certainly a test for the St. Aidan’s baseball program” said Solosky. “We wanted to make sure both teams would compete and they certainly did.”

The 2017 St. Aidan’s Blue team was managed by Solosky, along with Mike and Tony Cavallaro. The team consisted of Jack Lane, Aidan Scott, Colin Fisch, George Sekavec, Peter Murphy, Patrick Solosky, William Cavallaro, Patrick Mavrakis, John McCune, Patrick O’Gara and Michael Crespo.

The 2017 St. Aidan’s Red Team was managed by Gerard Arnold. The team consisted of Nick Ungania, Michael Nutley, Jack Mackay, Kieran Gilbert, Joe Allard, Joe Mariani, Joe Arnold, TJ McManus, Chris Marotta, Joseph Franzini, Gianfranco Niola and Robert Dimilia.

The Stallions played an incredibly exciting brand of baseball and had several come-from-behind wins to pace their season. Their “never give up” attitude was the basis for many of their victories

The pitching staff consisted of Patrick Mavrakis, Patrick Solosky, Jack Lane, Aidan Scott, Peter Murphy, Patrick O’Gara Nick Ungania, Michael Nutley, TJ McManus and Chris Marotta.

The starting catchers for Blue and Red respectively were Colin Fisch and Joe Arnold.

When asked to sum up their season, most players simply said “fun.” The boys really enjoyed playing for their school with their friends. Solosky proudly proclaimed what he saw as the team’s greatest achievement; one of his players told him the seventh and eighth grade boys had become “friends” largely as a result of St. Aidan’s baseball and school spirit soared.

—St. Aidan’s Middle School