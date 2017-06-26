Martins Awarded By LI Water Commissioners

Former senator honored for ongoing support of NSWCA

Jack Martins of Mineola, former Seventh District New York State Senator, was recently honored and awarded at meeting held by Nassau Suffolk Water Commissioners’ Association (NSWCA), of which Hicksville Water District Commissioner William Schuckmann serves as secretary and attended. It was hosted by Massapequa Water District Commissioners Thomas Hand, Joseph Tricarico and Raymond Averna in Williston Park.

NSWCA President and Plainview Water Commissioner Andrew Bader presented Martins with a special plaque in appreciation of his support of NSWCA during his tenure as Seventh District New York State Senator from 2010 through 2016. Commissioners from the 21 water districts that comprise the NSWCA were in attendance during Martins’ prestigious honor.

“We are pleased to recognize Jack Martins for his steadfast support of our organization and our programs through the years with this well-deserved award,” said Bader. “Jack Martins has championed many of our goals and has supported our mission of sustainability and providing the highest quality drinking water to the residents we serve. He also shares our vision and concerns for the single source aquifer that supplies Long Island with water. It is with grateful recognition and appreciation that we present him with this token of our esteem.”

“I thank the Nassau Suffolk Water Commissioners’ Association for its recognition of the work I have done to protect one of the most important resources we have—our drinking water,” said Martins. “As stewards of our drinking water, the NSWCA has championed reforms that have kept our families and communities safe. It’s a pleasure to work with such a dedicated organization as we work to protect our sole source aquifer and ensure that our water will remain the best hidden resource we have.”

—Nassau Suffolk Water Commissioners’ Association