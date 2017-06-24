Kornreich Early Learning Center Celebrates 10 Years

The Kornreich Early Learning Center in the Mineola School District recently celebrated its 10th graduation ceremony at Jackson Avenue School. Members of the first graduating class, along with past and present district administrators, and John Kornreich and Janet Kornreich were present for the milestone event of this unique program. The Kornreich Early Learning Center teaches key fundamental learning tools, at no cost to the district, to 3-year-old children in the Mineola Union Free School District. Daily classes, taught by Divya Narkevar, focus on the development of the children’s language and cognitive, social and motor skills necessary for successful entry into pre-kindergarten. The program is primarily funded by Mr. and Mrs. Kornreich each year.