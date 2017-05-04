Two Arrested In Mineola Robbery

Two men tried to rob a Mineola gas station on Thursday, May 4, making off with no money but being apprehended by police shortly after the incident.

According to Nassau County Police, patrol officers responded to 76 Gas Station located at 2 West Jericho Tpke. for a robbery in progress at 3:10 a.m. Upon arrival at the scene they located a male victim, 33 years of age, an employee of the gas station. He stated a male entered the store with his hand in his shirt, simulating a weapon and demanded money. The victim was able to run from the store and call police. The suspect, later identified as Critian Antonio, 22, of Mineola, unsuccessfully attempted to get cash from the register before taking a glass water pipe and fleeing on foot.

An investigation revealed a second male, Felix Marine, 28, of Freeport, was in the store at the time of the incident and took a mini vaporizer before fleeing on foot. Responding officers located Marine walking in the vicinity of the scene, and identified him as the man who removed the vaporizer, and placed him under arrest without incident. After a search of the area Antonio was located in the parking lot of 54 East Jericho Tpke. and identified as the man who took the glass water pipe. He was placed under arrest without incident.

Both men are charged with two counts second-degree robbery and one count of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Both Antonio and Marine were arraigned Friday, May 5 at First District Court in Hempstead.