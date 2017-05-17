Mineola Scout Spruces Up School

Eagle Scout projects are the pinnacle of any Boy Scout’s time in Scouting, and for Mineola’s Daniel Roach, it was a way to give back to a place that has a special place in his heart.

For his service project, Roach built six wooden tables and four benches for the Association of Children with Down Syndrome (ACDS), the school his younger brother, Bryan, attended until kindergarten. With the help of friends, family and fellow Scouts in Troop 45, he also spruced up the outside of the school, adding new bushes, plants and mulch. Thanks to Roach, the children of ACDS now have a place to have class and eat lunch outdoors.

“I’ve been wanting to do this project since I first became a Boy Scout,” said Roach. “Knowing how much the Down Syndrome community and those kids mean to me, I thought it was the perfect way to give back.”

The project took Roach about six weeks to do and he says he wouldn’t have been able to complete it without the help of his friends, family, fellow Scouts and support from businesses and community members. In addition to raising $1,000 for the project, he also held a scrap metal drive.

“An Eagle Scout project isn’t a one-man job,” Roach said. “It’s everyone pulling in together to do this for a community. Getting outside help is a big factor that plays into Eagle projects.”

Completing the project was hard work, but Roach said seeing how happy it made the kids was worth it.

“Doing good things not only makes you happy, but other people happy,” Roach said. “Being able to see the smiles on those kids faces made me happy.”

During his time in Troop 45, Roach held many positions including Den Chief, Troop Historian, Assistant Patrol Leader and Patrol Leader. The Mineola resident recently completed his freshman year at Sacred Heart University, where he is working towards two degrees, one in sport management and one in communications studies in hopes of becoming a sports producer.

“I wouldn’t trade my time in Scouts for anything,” said Roach. “It really shaped who I am today.”