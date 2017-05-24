Local Scouts Spruce Up

Seven members of Troop 45 will be honored with the rank of Eagle Scout on Saturday, June 3, at a ceremony at Mineola High School. Here’s a look at the service projects some of these local residents completed to earn Scouting’s most prestigious honor.

Vito Adriel Santoli

Vito Adriel Santoli’s Eagle Scout project included making the community safer, by repainting 121 fire hydrants throughout the village. A former Mineola Junior Fire Department member who is currently on the volunteer fire department, Santoli removed excess rust, cleaned, filed and painted the fire hydrants all red with help of his fellow adults, scouts, firefighters and friends.

“It was a good experience,” said Santoli. “I was in the junior fire department for four years and just joined the volunteer fire department, so I wanted to do something to help them out that the community could see.”

Scouting in Santoli’s family has always been important, starting with his dad, all three of his uncles, two of his cousins and now with Santoli himself in Troop 45. As a member of Troop 45, Santoli has served as Troop Librarian, Troop Quartermaster, Den Chief of Pack 246, Assistant Patrol Leader and Patrol Leader (for a short period of time).

He also has held leadership positions outside of Scouting. He was an alter server and religious teacher in the Parish of Corpus Christi Church. As a student at Mineola High School, Santoli was accepted in the National Honor Society, and was part of the Student Service Center. While in the Mineola Junior Fire Department, he served as Sargent at Arms. He has continued firefighting to join the Mineola Fire Department for Engine Company 1. He was privileged to go on a high adventure trip in Alaska this past summer with his fellow Scouts. Santoli plans to pursue a career in electrical engineering.

Kyle Mahoney

Kyle Mahoney’s Eagle Scout project had four parts, which all benefitted Our Lady of Hope Church in Carle Place. He painted Msgr. Midura Hall which had not been done in 18 years. He also led a food drive which raised awareness for the church’s food pantry. The food donated allowed 30 families to be fed during the summer when donations are at their lowest. Mahoney also built from scratch, two oak supply cabinets and two oak coat closets. He created a lesson plan on the stained-glass windows in the church for the Religious Education department to use to enhance children’s appreciation for Our Lady of Hope and bring them closer to God.

While in Troop 45, Mahoney served as Chaplain Aide, Bugler, Co-Quartermaster, Troop Scribe, Assistant Patrol Leader and founding Patrol Leader of the Spartan Patrol. As s member of the Bearcoons, Mahoney won Klondike in the younger boy category, Honor Patrol of the Week at summer camp and Honor Patrol of the Year. He was very proud of his leadership skills when the Spartan Patrol won Patrol of the Week at Onteora and then Patrol of the Year 2016. Mahoney said he will cherish his memories of Troop 45 and looks forward to being an active member in Troop 444 of the Great Smoky Mountain Council in Knoxville, TN.