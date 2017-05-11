Junior FD Holds Officer Installation

Nicolas Tavares named junior firefighter of the year

The Mineola Junior Fire Department recently held its annual Installation of Officers, an affair that drew more than 200 guests.

Many dignitaries were present, as were the families of the junior firefighters. The fire department officers were also there to support the junior fire department. New lieutenants Justin Desiderio, Nick Limazopoulos and Jack Ressa were sworn in by Mayor Scott Strauss first, then Captain Victor Amestegui was sworn in. All the officers are very dedicated to the junior fire department organization and rightly earned their positions for the coming year.

Firefighter Neil Ressa received the Walter Langer Scholarship Award, which was presented to him by the late ex-chief’s wife Janet Langer and his daughter Loretta Langer Fromes. It was a truly moving time as Walter was well thought of in the Mineola Fire Department and worked so hard for the betterment of the department. Ressa is a dedicated fire department member and well deserving of this special award. He will be graduating from Mineola High School this June and plans to attend a military academy.

The climax of the night came when the junior firefighter of the year award was announced. This year, the honor went to Ex-Captain Nicolas Tavares. It was a well-deserved award for Tavares as he has shown leadership and dedication to the organization while doing well at Mineola High School where he is an honor student. He is dedicated to the junior fire department, with making many events and trainings. Tavares is a truly a responsible member and very popular with the firefighters and advisors. He will be a great asset to the fire department.

—Submitted by the Mineola Junior Fire Department