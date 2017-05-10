Feelin’ Peachy

Mineola High School will present its “master-peach,” a production of Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach Jr., at the Theatre at Mineola High School on Friday, May 12, at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, May 13, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The world of Roald Dahl is a fantastical place that stretches the boundaries of imagination. Featuring music and lyrics by the Tony-nominated songwriters Justin Paul and Benj Pasek and book by Timothy Allen McDonald, James and the Giant Peach Jr. is based on the beloved novel by Roald Dahl and tells the story of a young orphaned child, James (Gianna Palumbo) who finds a loving family in a most magnificent way.

Emily Asam, plays Ladahlord, who gives James the magic to change the course of his life and also serves as a guide throughout the story. Sent by his mean, conniving aunts (Maggie Gorman and Margaret Jones) to chop down their old fruit tree, James discovers a magic potion which results in a tremendous peach occupied by some not-so-normal characters.

Discovering the gigantic peach, James ventures inside where he meets Spider (Maya Diaz-Portalatin), Grasshopper (Austin Velez), Centipede (Bridget Healy), Ladybug (Ana Victoria Serna) and Earthworm (Deborah Dosantos). From the center of the gigantic fruit, James and the unlikely crew launch a journey of enormous proportions. Together they discover that while we are all born into a family, we then go on to create a family of our own.

James and the Giant Peach Jr. is a moving, hilarious and extremely entertaining show perfect for the whole family. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors and can be purchased online. To buy tickets, visit the Mineola webpage, click on “Departments” and then “Fine Arts.” There is a link that will take you to a secure online site where seats may be selected and tickets purchased.

—Submitted by Mineola High School