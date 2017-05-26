Around Town With Lou: May 26-9

Editor’s Note: Lou Sanders, who has his journalism degree from NYU, and his late wife, Grace, a graduate of Adelphi, founded the Mineola American in 1952, giving the village its first successful newspaper. Lou and Grace lived in Mineola for 60 years, and his popular column is a signature feature of this paper.

The Rex Burger & Lobster on Jericho Turnpike has been in business for six months. They serve hamburgers, chicken sandwiches and lobster rolls. French fries and truffles with garlic sauce are their specialty.

• • • •

Harmon Stores, Inc., also on Jericho Turnpike, sells beauty and health supplies. According to Juliana, they have been there for six years and are doing very well. They also have a selection of travel-size products. They have lots of convenient parking.

• • • •

My son, Tom Sanders, is the chief financial officer of the Mellon Foundation, working out of their New York City office. Tom, who is a CPA, worked previously for Peat, Marwick and Mitchell, and later for Automatic Data Processing. He and his wife, Debbie, have lived in New Hyde Park for about 30 years.

• • • •

The garden ministry of the Sisters of St. Joseph, located right next to Maria Regina Residence, is organizing a garden club this summer, as well as a playground group for young children and a “My Grown Up & Me” program for toddlers.

• • • •

Clothing boutique Designing Dreams belongs to Joanne Davale. The store opened in 1988 on Main Street and is now located at 216 Jericho Tpke., opposite the bowling alley. This is a very busy season for them with proms, Sweet 16s, communions, and christenings.

• • • •

All Fresh Florist in Roslyn has been there for four years. They did a great business both on Valentine’s Day and Easter. They have many customers coming from Williston Park and Mineola.

• • • •

Werner’s Delicatessen on Jericho Turnpike was opened by Werner and Frieda Gerland in 1950. Ten years ago, he sold their deli to a young Korean couple, Kim and Sung. They specialize in all meats, cold cuts, milk, juice, and many dairy products. Corned beef is their specialty. Werner still comes in once in a while on Saturdays to help out when they are busy. The deli is open six days a week.

• • • •

Churrasqueira Bairrada, a Portuguese restaurant, is one of the busiest restaurants on Long Island. They opened in 2002 as a small restaurant on Willis Avenue. They then moved over to Jericho Turnpike and now have a huge restaurant. It is owned by Manny Carvalaho. Chicken is their specialty. Many people like their salmon and swordfish. This rodizio, also offers a selection of meats on a skewer, which is a big favorite. Andre Batista has worked there for 17 years.

• • • •

Linda Doerrbecker is the treasurer of the Mineola Chamber of Commerce, a position she has held for 20 years. She is a member of its board of directors, and was formerly the president of the Gold Coast Bank on Old Country Road. Before that, she was the manager of Capital One.

• • • •

Wendel Home Center on Jericho Turnpike sells everything for the outside of the house, including windows, doors, roofing, siding, gutters and leaders.

• • • •

Lisa Ford of Mineola got engaged to Phil Smith. They will be getting married next year.

• • • •

Willis Hobbies originally started in Williston Park. It moved to Willis Avenue. The store belongs to Steve and Ken Ford. The store was originally opened by their dad, Al Ford. They are said to be the biggest hobby store on Long Island. Steve takes care of everything on the first floor, and his brother, Ken, is the master of the second floor. They sell things related to every type of hobby, with big sellers being model trains, cars and drones.

• • • •

When I was much younger, I was a member of the Brentwood Country Club where I enjoyed the links, swimming pool and dining room. Many times my wife, Grace, joined me for a meal there. Back in the day, I used to tell people that I was related to the great South African golfer Gary Player, saying my name was Poor Player. No one could have imagined then that this quiet town would today be gripped by the violence of the M-13 gang, one of the worst in the Americas.