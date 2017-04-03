Senior Creates Musical To Benefit CancerCare

For his senior project, Mineola High School musician Jameson Granados chose to create an entire musical. Hope. A Musical Showcase will be performed at Mineola High School on Friday, April 7 at 6 p.m. The show’s title is a very fitting given that all profits from the performance will be donated to CancerCare.

Granados’ love and talent for theater, music and the performing arts and his compassion for people culminated in a production that is very moving and heartwarming. He auditioned, selected and directed Performing Arts students for the show’s 10 acts. The entire cast has been rehearsing for months.

“I’ve helped CancerCare’s Red Stocking Revue performances with lighting so I know it is a great organization that raises a lot of money for cancer patients and their families,” Granados said. “I’m very proud that I can help raise more money through my production of this show.”

Tickets are $6, paid either in cash or check payable to “CancerCare.” Light snacks and refreshments will be available for purchase, the profits from which will also benefit CancerCare. Mineola High School is located at 10 Armstrong Rd. in Garden City Park. For more information about the performance, contact Granados at jsg14000@gmail.com.

CancerCare raises money to provide financial assistance, counseling, support groups and more for people with cancer, their caregivers, loved ones and the bereaved. Visit facebook.com/pwmcancercare or call 516-883-6693 to make a donation or get involved in one or more of the Port Washington/Manhasset Chapter’s fundraising activities.