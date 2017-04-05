According to Merriam-Webster, the word “opinion” is defined as “a view, judgment or appraisal formed in the mind about a particular matter.” It is also defined “as a view or judgment formed about something, not necessarily based on fact or knowledge.” Therein lies the beauty of an opinion; it is free to give whether people ask for it or not.

In the newspaper industry, an editorial is often written by a staff member about current events or topics that render highly political, emotional or controversial. It’s the way of the world to talk to one another. Sometimes that means educating about local, national and international news, engaging in a debate over hot-button topics or drawing attention to subjects that need to be discussed at greater length. An editorial opinion drives chatter among the community. It serves as water-cooler talk among colleagues, casual banter among friends and, when appropriate, dinner-table discussions among a family. But, people today are more content to voice opinions through devices and behind the protection of a screen than to stand up and have the courage to speak their feelings and thoughts publicly.

Oftentimes, a letter to the editor has shed light on interesting subjects or facts that may cause deeper research for future discussion.

If you see something, say something. Did a story make you feel happy in a world where it seems almost impossible with so much unrest? Did an editorial strike a chord with you, for better or for worse? We are here to encourage communication within the community. Don’t be a cyberbully and reserve your anger or distaste with a strongly worded email. Don’t table it for another day. Send it in for publication.

If you truly value your first-amendment rights, you won’t be afraid to share your thoughts when an opinion is given that you may or may not agree with. Open your mouth.

—Jennifer Fauci

