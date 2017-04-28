Around Town With Lou

Editor’s Note: Lou Sanders, who has his journalism degree from NYU, and his late wife, Grace, a graduate of Adelphi, founded the Mineola American in 1952, giving the village its first successful newspaper. Lou and Grace lived in Mineola for 60 years, and his popular column is a signature feature of this paper.

I was sorry to hear of the death of Fred Sweetapple. Fred and his wife, Lorraine, lived in Mineola for many years. Fred was one of the only people I knew who remembered the New York Americans, the name of the old hockey team based in New York City from 1925 to 1942. This is the team after which I named the Mineola American, when my wife Grace and I founded the paper in 1952.

Mineola native Tina Trombettas is a licensed practical nurse at Maria Regina Residence. Her grandmother is Dolores Marchtar who lives in Mineola and attends Corpus Christi Church. Her great-grandfather is Christian Hine of White Road, Mineola.

Congrats to Jeff Clark on his new appointment by the Republican party. I have known Jeff for a long time as a Cablevision executive, a member of the Irish American Society, and a fellow member of the Mineola Pool Board.

Peggy and Paul May welcomed their sixth grandchild, Taylor, whose parents are Walter and Krissy of Carle Place. Present at the christening was Tom Goldberg. Paul recently moderated a panel regarding legal matters.

Mary Ann Guarino met at the First Presbyterian Church a group from the Walter Hoving Home, a Christian organization dedicated to helping women addicted to drugs and alcohol and who want to turn their lives around. After their presentation, the women gave testimonials about their lives and then joined the parishioners for dinner.

Christine Paganelli has worked for 12 years for Haller-Zaremba Insurance Company on Hillside Avenue. She lives on White Road in Mineola. She and her husband, Steve, go to Corpus Christi Church. She has lived in Mineola almost her entire life and is a graduate of Mineola High School.

Jay Minsky of Garfield Avenue is still going strong. When Grace and I owned the Mineola American he was our CPA for some 25 years.

Piccolo’s has been owned by Robert Franzzeszhini for 32 years. This family-run operation specializes in handmade ravioli and duck ravioli. The restaurant is located at 150 East Jericho Tpke. The owner’s two sons, Robert Jr. and James, assist in the business.

Davenport Press had a record number of diners for Easter Sunday. The owner Dennis Liberatos and his wife, Virginia, recently went to Greece to celebrate their 45th anniversary.

Foresto’s Men Shop and Tuxedos belongs to Dominic Foresto and has been located for 77 years on Willis Avenue.

Fox’s of Mineola is owned by Bob Fox and is located at 80 Main St. The business is doing very well with new clothing coming in all the time from France and Britain. They recently opened a warehouse on East Second Street.

The House of Grace is located on Willis Avenue. It’s been there for 13 years and sells aromatherapy products for the mind, body and home.

Bonaventure Tuxedos has been located for five years in its present location at 134 East Jericho Tpke. They are a 50-year old business, having been located elsewhere. They specialize in last-minute tuxedo rentals.

Franwin Pharmacy and Mineola Surgical and Supply Company have been located at its present address since 1934. Dora Macedo has worked there for more than six years. The business belongs to Alan Sanovitch.