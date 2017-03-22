Students Bring Seuss To Life

The stories of Dr. Seuss will collide on the stage of Mineola High School, as students perform their spring production of Seussical: The Musical.

Joseph Owens, Mineola’s supervisor of fine and performing arts, said he chose Seussical for this year’s show because it appeals to both children and adults, and allows a large group of students to show off their talents. The show’s excellent music and compelling story were also huge draws.

“With its beautiful music and a story that seamlessly weaves together characters from many of Dr. Seuss’ wonderful books, Seussical appeals to both performers and audiences alike,” said Owens. “We’re excited to put our spin on it.”

The opening number, “Oh, The Thinks You Can Think,” captures the show’s spirit of imagination, as colorful characters transport attenders from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the invisible world of the Whos.

The story, narrated in part by the whimsical Cat in the Hat (Jack Gorman), centers around Horton the Elephant (Zachary Sloan), who finds himself faced with a double challenge. Not only must he protect his tiny friend Jojo (Jake Lenze) and all the invisible Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he must guard an abandoned egg, left to his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird (Jillian Palma).

Although Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz (Sarah Harty) never loses faith in him. Themes of friendship, loyalty, family and community make this a story that will appeal to viewers young and old.

Also featured in the world of Whoville are the Mayor and his wife (Nathan Bischoff and Kacie Rumm), butter-battling General Schmitz (Robert Shevlin), and the Grinch (William Carr). Citizens of the jungle include the Sour Kangaroo (Stephanie Toms), the mischievous Wickersham Brothers (Jameson Granados, John Steinmann and Miguel Velasquez), and the Bird Girls (Valerie Cobos, Katrine Gulinao, Jacqueline Letta, and Sara McCarthy,). Sarah Carbain and Josie Jones are featured as Thing 1 and Thing 2.

Seussical: The Musical takes place at Mineola High School on Friday, March 24, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 25, at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased online by visiting www.mineola.k12.ny.us, clicking on Departments and then Fine Arts.