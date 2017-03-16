Fred Charles Sweetapple, 91, of Mineola, born July 22, 1925, died on Jan. 7, 2017. Husband of Lenore, married on Sept. 20, 1953. Father of Fred C. Sweetapple Jr. (Carolyn) and Laura J. Ryan (Kenneth). Grandfather of Caitlin Ann, Andrew Paul and Kimberly Mae. Brother of the late Alma Dernbach. Arrangements were made by Weigand Bros. Funeral Home in Williston Park. Religious service at the Lutheran Church of Our Saviour. Interment Nassau Knolls Cemetery, Port Washington. Donations may be made in Fred’s memory to the Lutheran Church of Our Saviour, 132 Jefferson Ave., Mineola, 11501 and Troop 45 Mineola.

Special thanks to the people and community of Mineola where Fred and Lenore Sweetapple made their home and shared wonderful memories.