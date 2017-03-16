Fred Charles Sweetapple

By Mineola American Staff -
0
23
Mayor Scott Strauss hands Fred Sweetapple a village proclamation on the occasion of his 90th birthday in July 2015.

Fred Charles Sweetapple, 91, of Mineola, born July 22, 1925, died on Jan. 7, 2017. Husband of Lenore, married on Sept. 20, 1953. Father of Fred C. Sweetapple Jr. (Carolyn) and Laura J. Ryan (Kenneth). Grandfather of Caitlin Ann, Andrew Paul and Kimberly Mae. Brother of the late Alma Dernbach. Arrangements were made by Weigand Bros. Funeral Home in Williston Park. Religious service at the Lutheran Church of Our Saviour. Interment Nassau Knolls Cemetery, Port Washington. Donations may be made in Fred’s memory to the Lutheran Church of Our Saviour, 132 Jefferson Ave., Mineola, 11501 and Troop 45 Mineola.

Special thanks to the people and community of Mineola where Fred and Lenore Sweetapple made their home and shared wonderful memories.

SHARE
Previous articleColons And Clovers
Mineola American Staff
Since 1952, Mineola American has loyally served the Village of Mineola, Albertson, East Williston and Williston Park with local news, sports and community events. This award-winning weekly is the “must-read” here in the County Seat.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply