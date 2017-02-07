Winthrop Seeks Expansion In Mineola

Winthrop University Hospital is a dominant presence in downtown Mineola and the facility is hoping to grow even more this year, with the expansion of its emergency department, New Life Center and a parking lot.

Winthrop’s Chief Operating Officer Al Glover said the expansion will help the hospital meet the demands of dramatic growth that have taken place over the past several years. The expansion also runs in conjunction with Winthrop’s plans to merge with NYU Langone Medical Center, which will be finalized later this year.

“We’re working to provide even better care for the community,” Glover said. “We believe the expansion is important to provide exceptional care to the community.”

Glover said the emergency department volume has increased significantly over the years, with growth spiking again last year due in part to a recently received Level 1 Trauma Designation. To accommodate the higher patient volume, Winthrop is hoping to expand the southeast side of the department to make room for 18 additional beds.

Winthrop’s also looking to expand the New Life Center, with the addition of 26 single room maternity rooms, 26 more medical surgical beds and 40 more NICU beds.

“That all ties to the continued growth of Winthrop,” said Glover. “It’s a sign of growth on the in-patient and out-patient side.”

Also on the docket is a plan to demolish six houses owned by the hospital, currently occupied by resident physicians, to make way for a 200-space parking lot at De Mott Street and Fleet Place.

The hospital filed their application to expand the emergency department in November 2016, and Justin Burke, Winthrop’s director of external affairs, said they plan to submit applications for the New Life Center expansion and additional parking lot in the near future.

The hospital had a community outreach meeting on Jan. 11 and residents will be able to voice their opinions on the expansion again once applications are brought before the village board for approval.

Mayor Scott Strauss said no applications have been filed to expand outside of the hospital zone.

“Once any applications are filed by Winthrop, the public will be brought into process as is our practice in the Village of Mineola,” Strauss said. “Winthrop has been a very valuable asset to our village and Mineola and Winthrop will work together so that any expansion of the hospital facilities will not negatively impact our community.”