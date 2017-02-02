Suozzi Tackles Trump’s Executive Order

President Trump has closed the nation’s borders to refugees from around the world, ordering that families fleeing Syria be indefinitely blocked from entering the United States, and suspending entry from several predominantly Muslim countries for 120 days.

While we all are concerned about the security of our people and our nation, we cannot abandon our values. The most basic American principle is “that all men and women are created equal.” It is not that all men and women with a green card or passport are created equal, it is that all men and women are created equal.

This issue cannot become an excuse for discrimination.

I am adamantly opposed to targeting whole populations of people based upon their religion. It is unAmerican.

I am concerned that the president referenced 9/11 several times, yet Saudi Arabia was not included in the list of countries, when most of the terrorist who attacked the World Trade Center called Saudi Arabia home before the attacks. Why wasn’t Saudia Arabia included?

I am further concerned about the untold suffering of families, women, children, and deserving men who have already been “vetted” and are now being denied entry to the land of freedom and opportunity they have worked so hard to enter. America is the greatest country in the world. It’s greatness has been enhanced by newcomers yearning to breathe free for over two centuries.

Security and the founding principles of America are weighty topics. We must be careful to protect our both our nation’s people and its values.

—Congressman Tom Suozzi,

Third Congressional District