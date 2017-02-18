Get Ready For Spring Track

The St. Aidan Spring Track Program starts its 20th season this year. The program is open to boys and girls in grades K–8 who live in the St. Aidan parish or live in adjoining parishes that do not have their own track program, including residents of Albertson, East Williston, Mineola, Roslyn, Williston Park and parts of New Hyde Park.

Track team members will participate in approximately seven to 10 meets, which are held at various locations throughout Nassau County. Practices are typically twice per week. There are both boys and girls teams for each grade. Track meets are held on Saturday or Sunday most weeks from late April through mid-June, with two CYO Championship meets held on weeknights. St. Aidan also sponsors their own meet in early June.

St. Aidan’s want the children who participate to enjoy the program, and emphasize team over individual accomplishments, with the majority of races being relays.

It is also the coaches’ endeavor to train members of the team so that they develop speed, strength and endurance. The children who regularly attend practices and meets will all improve their fitness levels and times significantly over the course of the season. For children who play other sports, participation in the Spring Track program will provide a tremendous boost to their speed, endurance and fitness levels.

The benefits are many but truly the most important benefit is the friendship, sportsmanship and team spirit which develop over the season. Registration is now open until March 13. For more information on joining, visit www.staidanscyo.org.

—Submitted by St. Aidan’s CYO