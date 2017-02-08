Boy Scouts Sweep At Klondike Derby

The lack of snow didn’t slow down sleds of Mineola Boy Scout Troop 45 as they mushed to a clean sweep at the 2017 Klondike Derby.

Every year on the last Saturday of January, Scouts from across the Shelter Rock District gather for an event based on the heritage of the Klondike Gold Rush. Pulling homemade sleds loaded with gear, Scouts navigate the trails at Muttontown Preserve to visit various “cities” where they must demonstrate scout skills such as first aid, orienteering and fire building. Troop 45 traditionally makes a great showing, this year they took first, second and third place in both older and younger boy divisions.

Older Boy Division

1st Place: Leadership Corp—Cameron Duic, Charlie Austria, Andrew Desiderio, Liam Carr, Joseph Di Sunno



2nd Place: Phoenix Patrol—Cameron Mahmood, Salvatore Maher, David Mulder, Vito Santoli, Joseph Mueller, James Blennau

3rd Place: Spartan Patrol—Luke Randazzo, Thomas Randazzo, Brendan Mulrooney, Nathan Bischoff, Aeden Amatulli, Miko Amican, Matthew Bischoff, Anthony Randazzo

Younger Boy Division

1st Place: Bearcoon Patrol—Thomas Franz, James Franz, Evan Austria, James Reardon, Jack Franz, Chris Matzer, Domingos Dasilva, James Desiderio

2nd Place: Patriot Patrol—Stephen Borgia, Nicholas Ammann, JP Valente, Aidan Cooke, Malachy O’Brien, Liam Cooke

3rd Place: Screaming Eagle Patrol—John O’Sullivan, Gianluca Berganza, Michael Bereswill, Joseph Berewill, Billy Grotheer, Sam Kille