Ashley Wade Foundation and Homes by Mara Realty Team up for Valentine’s Day Cheer

Homes by Mara Realty of Syosset owner and president Mara Navaretta joined together with Ashley Wade Foundation founder Ashley Wade of Massapequa Park to lift the spirits of children suffering from chronic illness spending Valentine’s Day at Winthrop University Hospital. Navaretta had collected $500 over the past few months to support Wade’s foundation, which is dedicated to enriching the lives of children with severe illness at Long Island hospitals.

Navaretta used the funds to purchase various items that included socks, pajamas, Chapstick, Play-Doh kits, pencils and crayons to join Wade in showing love and support for children with chronic illness staying at Winthrop University Hospital during Valentine’s Day week. Navaretta was assisted by 14 of her realtor agents who placed the purchased items into special Valentine’s Day goody bags accompanied by personalized handwritten notes.

Wade and Homes by Mara Agent Janet Vogt distributed the goody bags to children at Winthrop University Hospital’s Pediatric Wing, where the children were also treated to a pizza party provided courtesy of Wade and Navaretta.

“As a mom of a 12-year-old-daughter, my heart goes out to children braving chronic illness, many of whom often spend their holidays in the hospital,” said Navaretta, who has supported the Ashley Wade Foundation on several occasions. “When I asked Ashley about other ways we can help support her and her organization’s mission and learned about her desire in wanting to spread cheer to children in the hospital this Valentine’s Day, it was with great pride that Homes By Mara delve head on in supporting this heartfelt effort in every step of the way from our monetary collection, purchasing of items, goody bag assembly, goody bag distribution to the children at the hospital and contributing to the children’s pizza party. Having seen the children’s smiling faces really put Valentine’s Day into perspective and made it the holiday that much more memorable for all for all us.”

Wade said she is thankful for the tremendous support she continually receives from Navaretta and her team.

“My heart is full of gratitude for Mara’s and her agents’ ongoing support and generosity,” said Wade, who started The Ashley Wade Foundation in 2012 after being diagnosed in 2010 with Crohn’s Disease at the age of 17. “Mara and her agents put so much thought, love and passion into purchasing items for the Valentine’s goody bags, their assembly and their distribution for these remarkable, courageous children at Winthrop University Hospital. Their efforts brought happiness to these children and captured the essence of what Valentine’s Day is really about. I feel so fortunate to have Mara and her agents as partners with The Ashley Wade Foundation and its ongoing mission in spreading cheer and hope for children battling severe illness in hospitals on Long Island.”

The Valentine’s Day charitable initiative and party that Navaretta and her agents participated in is part of The Ashley Wade Foundation’s ongoing monthly hospital parties for children braving chronic illness in Long Island area hospitals. Winthrop University Hospital was most appreciative of Wade and Homes by Mara’s support and contribution for its children patients.

“The continued support of the Ashley Wade Foundation and the new support of Mara and her Homes by Mara agency have been a wonderful addition to this year’s Valentine’s Day Celebration here on the Pediatric Floor,” said Child Life Program Director of the Children’s Medical Center at Winthrop University Hospital Nicole Almeida. “It is through groups such as these that we are continuously able to provide a sense of normalcy to our patients and their families throughout their stay here at Winthrop. Being in the hospital for any length of time can be difficult, especially around the holidays. The Valentine’s Day goody bags and pizzas allowed both the patients and their families a sense of normalcy and fun, in an often scary and intimidating environment. We deeply appreciate such a generous donation that lifts our patients’ spirits and brings countless smiles to their faces.”