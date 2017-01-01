Under the guidance of STEAM teacher Denise Maynard, first- and second-graders at Hampton Street School in the Mineola Union Free School District recently took on the Paper Tower Challenge by MakeCreate.

Hosted by Workbench, which fosters project-based learning activities for teachers, the challenge asked students to use only 20 sheets of paper, scissors and their imaginations to build either the largest or most creative tower. The challenge reinforced all parts of the district’s STEAM initiative as well as the Next Generation Science Standards.

—Submitted by the Mineola School District