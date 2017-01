Local residents are welcome to present testimony at the following MTA LIRR hearings:

Tuesday, Jan. 17 , 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Yes We Can Community Center, 141 Garden St., Westbury

, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 18 , 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. David S. Mack Student Center at Hofstra University, Hempstead

, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.