Kiwanis Supports Child Life Program

The Kiwanis Club of County Seat, Mineola, has been a fundamental support of Winthrop since 1987, and the relationship has only grown over the years. In fact, this local chapter of the Kiwanis Club, a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world one child and community at a time, just made its largest gift yet, bringing its total giving to Winthrop to date to a total of $29,000.

“We greatly appreciate the support of Kiwanis Club of County Seat, Mineola, towards our children’s services at the Children’s Medical Center at Winthrop,” said Leonard R. Krilov, MD, FAAP, chairman of pediatrics and chief of the division of pediatric infectious disease at Winthrop. “The funds raised over the course of the relationship have helped improve the lives of children we serve. We are truly grateful for their increased commitment, and their continual hard work and generous support.”

The funds are directed towards the Child Life Program at Winthrop, which is supported in its entirety by philanthropic contributions such as this one.

Huntington resident Stephan Parmett, past president of the Kiwanis Club of County Seat, Mineola, and Daniel McAllister, first vice president and board member, visited the hospital to present the check and were glad their chapter was able to continue their tradition of giving, which includes support generated from their annual golf outing.

“I have always been touched by Winthrop’s dedication to its patients, and the compassion of the staff round the clock,” said Parmett. “We are glad to help this organization that has meant so much to me and my family.”

For more information about Winthrop’s Child Life Program, call 866-946-84767 or visit www.winthrop.org.