Hands For Haiti

To assist the restoration efforts in hurricane-stricken Haiti, pre-K through second-grade students at Meadow Drive School in the Mineola Union Free School District have donated more than $700 to the cause. Motivated by Mineola High School’s Instructional Leader Garry Desire, whose family was affected by the hurricane, students donated $1 to put their handprint on a banner that Desire will take with him to Haiti during his next visit. The banner, which is approximately 10-feet long, raised money which will directly be used to rebuild roofs on school buildings. Dubbed Little Hands Helping Haiti, it reinforced the importance of contributing to a global society.

—Submitted by the Mineola School District