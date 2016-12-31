Taxi Rides Benefit Ronald McDonald House

All Island Taxi is running a charity drive through the holidays, with $1 for every fare paid being donated to the Ronald McDonald House. Several cabs have been specially painted bright red to promote the charitable program. The cabs also feature a “Stop DWI” message on the rear window.

“In addition to spreading some holiday cheer, I am delighted to be able to support such a wonderful charity organization like the Ronald McDonald House of Long Island,” said All Island Transportation president Marianne Blessinger. “Giving back to the community is what the holidays are all about. We also hope our ‘Stop DWI’ message will inspire people to plan ahead and avoid the many tragic accidents that occur every holiday season.”

Pictured above is Mayor Scott Strauss and Deputy Mayor Paul Pereira with All-Island Transportation vice president Larry Blessinger.